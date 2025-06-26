COMSO adviser issues clarification over mention of names in Meghalaya teacher appointment row

Social activist and adviser to the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (COMSO), Cherian Momin, has issued a formal clarification concerning an earlier representation submitted to the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K. Sangma.

The representation, which flagged alleged procedural irregularities in the appointment of sanctioned teaching posts at People’s College in Mendipathar, had named two individuals Sengatchi K. Marak and Miss Chianchi M. Marak as having been bypassed in the recruitment process. However, following internal review and external feedback, Momin acknowledged that the inclusion of these names was the result of a clerical error and may not accurately reflect their standing in the appointment procedure.

“The reference to the two individuals was unintentional and not reflective of any verified documentation at the time of submission,” Momin stated, clarifying that there was no intention to question the professional merit, conduct, or eligibility of either individual.

The activist reaffirmed that the original communication to the Chief Minister was intended to highlight systemic concerns surrounding transparency, rule-based governance, and fair recruitment practices. He emphasized that the objective was not to malign any individual but to advocate for institutional accountability.

“I sincerely regret any unintended discomfort caused by the mention of Sengatchi K. Marak and Miss Chianchi M. Marak,” said Momin. “Our commitment remains steadfast towards pursuing justice through factual integrity and respectful civic engagement.”

Momin concluded the statement by expressing continued trust in the state government to impartially examine the matter and ensure that appointments within academic institutions are carried out in strict adherence to legal and merit-based norms.