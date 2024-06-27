Chief Minister Research Grant (CMRG) website and portal was officially launched by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on June 27. This initiative has a budget of Rs 3 lakh per research project for an initial 50 projects.

Highlighting the state's deficiency in research and documentation, Sangma emphasised the fundamental importance of this initiative. Sangma inaugurated the portal, along with Arts and Culture Minister Paul Lyngdoh at an event.

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"Many states and nations have prioritised documentation, as it helps future generations understand the past and improve future endeavours," Sangma told the media. He reiterated that research and documentation are essential for driving development and informed decision-making.

The newly launched website and portal offer scholars and researchers a platform to apply for conducting research and documentation. This initiative aims to promote high-quality research studies that align with the state's current developmental goals.