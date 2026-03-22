Child riding toy bike on highway sparks police warning in Shillong

A viral video showing a young child riding a battery-operated bike on a national highway has prompted a public safety warning from the East Khasi Hills police, who have cautioned parents against allowing minors to operate such vehicles on public roads.

The child, believed to be between four and six years old, was seen navigating a children’s battery-powered bike amid traffic. Police said the act “puts the safety of the child at stake” and violates provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Officials highlighted that young children lack the judgement required to handle real-world traffic conditions. They may not understand signals, lane discipline or blind spots, while the small size of such bikes makes them less visible to other drivers. Even minor collisions, police noted, “can result in serious injury”.

Authorities have advised that children below 18 years should not ride or drive independently on public roads. Use of such vehicles, if any, should be limited to controlled environments such as parks, playgrounds or residential compounds, and only under adult supervision.

The Shillong Traffic Police have been directed to take cognisance of such violations. Parents or guardians could face legal consequences under Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act (amended 2019), which provides for “imprisonment for a term which may extend to 3 (three) years and with a fine of Rs 25,000”.

Police urged the public to prioritise child safety and avoid exposing minors to road hazards.