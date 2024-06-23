The Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Priyank Kanoongo has urged the Meghalaya government to get students studying in Madrasas in the state, enroled in normal schools.

Speaking with reports, the NCPCR chairman stated that students studying in Madrasas are getting educated more about religious practices and do not want to become professionals, laying emphasis on the necessity of formal education in daily life.

Furthermore, he added that the state government has been requested to conduct a survey in the Madrasas located in Ampati, South West Garo Hills district as they are unaware about their existence.

According to official government data, there are two Madrasas in East Khasi Hills distict and three in West Garo Hills district. As per reports, Madrasas in Meghalaya have 494 students.