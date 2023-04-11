Meghalaya church leaders were allegedly manhandled by some unidentified miscreants in Bihar, said Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on April 11.

Prestone informed that the church leaders are safe and are returning home.

''There is nothing to worry about as everything is fine. The matter has been resolved and the church leaders are safe and coming back to Shillong,'' he said while speaking to reporters.

Upon receiving the information of the same, the Deputy Chief Minister called up the state Director General of Police (DGP) LR Bishnoi following which machinery promptly got in touch with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

While briefing media over the same, Tynsong said that the Pastor and the church senior had gone to their mission field office in the outskirts of Patna where some local youths engaged in a heated argument with the church leaders.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Samgma condemned the incident and said, ''Condemn the incident in Bihar where our elders from Presbyterian Church were manhandled by miscreants. Instructed Meg police to be in touch with Bihar police who are helping our elders, their statements are being taken to file fir against those miscreants. @officecmbihar''.

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