CJI in Meghalaya calls for convergence of legal aid and welfare schemes to ensure last-mile justice

Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant on Saturday, May 9, underscored the need for integrating legal aid services with government welfare schemes to ensure last-mile delivery of justice, particularly for people in remote and underserved areas.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a mega legal awareness camp in Ri Bhoi district, Justice Surya Kant, who is also the Patron-in-Chief of the National Legal Services Authority, said access to justice must go beyond courtrooms and include healthcare, education, livelihood support, and rehabilitation.

The mega camp-cum-awareness programme on NALSA schemes and government welfare initiatives was organised at Marngar under the theme “Bridging the Gap” by the High Court of Meghalaya and the Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority in collaboration with the state government.

“It is essential that under one roof, welfare schemes implemented by government departments, organisations, and legal institutions are made accessible to the people,” Justice Surya Kant said, urging all stakeholders to work together to strengthen grassroots access to justice.

He also acknowledged the role of para-legal volunteers in extending legal services to rural communities and called for greater efforts to strengthen their recruitment and outreach.

Speaking on the occasion, Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan highlighted the importance of aligning traditional justice systems with constitutional values while appreciating Meghalaya’s customary legal practices.

Lahkmen Rymbui, Meghalaya’s Law Minister, said the MSLSA has prepared a state-specific action plan to address local issues while remaining in line with national legal frameworks.

Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court Justice Revati Mohite Dere said the objective of the mega camp was to ensure that legal services reach people at their doorstep.

“In our democracy, justice has no distance,” she said, adding that 14 such camps have been organised across nine districts of the state over the past five years, benefitting thousands of people.

During the programme, dignitaries distributed assistive devices to persons with disabilities, financial assistance and work orders to self-help groups and village organisations, and certificates to legal aid lawyers and para-legal volunteers for their work in 2025.

Later, High Court judges Justice HS Thangkhiew and Justice W Diengdoh flagged off multi-utility vehicles under the NALSA Grant-in-Aid Scheme.