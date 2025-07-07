Climate change hits hardest: Meghalaya's Sohra loses two-thirds of its June rainfall

One of Earth's wettest places is experiencing an unprecedented dry spell that has scientists and locals deeply worried about the future of this iconic monsoon destination.

Cherrapunji, known locally as Sohra in Meghalaya, recorded just 1,095.4 mm of rainfall this June—a staggering 64% drop from the 3,041.2 mm it received during the same month last year. The India Meteorological Department called this "among the steepest year-on-year declines in rainfall in the region."

The town that once held the world record for annual rainfall now struggles with a crisis that extends far beyond disappointing statistics. An IMD official noted that May also showed troubling signs, with rainfall falling short by approximately 400 mm compared to the previous year.

"This is deeply concerning. Sohra has been witnessing irregular rainfall for years, but such a sharp drop in June is alarming," the official said.

The current situation represents a dramatic shift from Cherrapunji's legendary past. In 1974, the town received 24,555 mm of rain, setting a world record that remains unbroken. Today's annual average sits at roughly one-third of that historic figure.

Since 2005, Sohra has averaged only 8,000-9,000 mm annually, well below the expected 11,000 mm. Even this "normal" figure pales compared to the 1970s, when the town routinely recorded nearly double that amount.

The transformation has created a bitter irony: despite its reputation for torrential rains, Cherrapunji now faces water shortages during dry months. Villages depend on increasingly fragile springs, while some areas require water tanker deliveries to meet basic needs.

Population growth has intensified the problem. From approximately 7,000 residents in 1961, Sohra now houses over 70,000 people. Tourism has also surged, placing additional strain on already stressed water resources.

Environmental experts point to multiple factors driving the decline: shifting monsoon patterns, deforestation, rising sea surface temperatures, and rapid urbanisation. These changes threaten not just rainfall records, but the region's entire ecological balance.

A Shillong-based environmental activist captured the gravity of the situation: "The rainfall crisis is no longer about records, it's about whether Sohra can sustain itself in the future."

Local conservationists are pushing for immediate intervention through reforestation programs, watershed protection measures, and stricter construction regulations. Without swift action, they warn, the region faces potential ecological collapse.

While officials pledge continued monitoring of monsoon patterns, they acknowledge that the declining trend represents a fundamental challenge for one of India's most climatically significant locations. (PTI)