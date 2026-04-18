CM Conrad K Sangma welcomes new members to NPP in Meghalaya

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on April 18, welcomed new members from Dadenggre and Rangsakona areas into the National People's Party (NPP), expressing confidence that their inclusion will strengthen the party’s vision and outreach.

Sangma said that the trust shown by the new entrants will further energise the party’s efforts towards development and progress of the state. He encouraged the members to work collectively and contribute towards advancing the mission of the NPP for the welfare of the people of Meghalaya.

The Chief Minister also reiterated the party’s commitment to inclusive growth and grassroots engagement, emphasising unity and teamwork as key drivers for achieving long-term goals in the state.