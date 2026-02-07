CM Conrad Sangma lays foundation stone for 10-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Meghalaya's Merengipara

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on February 7, laid the foundation stone for a 10-bedded Integrated AYUSH Hospital at Merengipara in South West Garo Hills district under the National AYUSH Mission, marking a major step towards strengthening healthcare services in the region.

The programme was attended by Mahendraganj MLA Sanjay A. Sangma, Salmanpara MLA Ian Botham M. Sangma, senior officials and local dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister termed the occasion a landmark moment and said the project reflects the Government’s commitment to decentralising healthcare, especially in remote and border areas. He informed that the hospital has been approved for the 2025–26 financial year with a total outlay of Rs 7 crore, and 35 new posts, including AYUSH doctors, nurses and yoga instructors, have been proposed.

He said the facility would provide inpatient services, addressing a long-standing gap in healthcare delivery, and would also focus on de-addiction, youth wellness and holistic treatment, adding that a healthy youth forms the foundation of a strong Meghalaya.

The Chief Minister noted that the hospital would serve not only Merengipara but also surrounding areas, with scope for integrating traditional systems of medicine and indigenous knowledge. He urged local residents to take ownership of the facility and ensure its effective use.

Highlighting overall development in the constituency, the Chief Minister acknowledged improvements in road connectivity and assured that surveys would be conducted for alternative bypass roads in border areas to ease daily movement. He also reiterated the Government’s focus on education, entrepreneurship and security, and called for public cooperation to maintain peace in border regions.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner, Anendya Raajshree, described the project as a significant milestone for the district, while SDMHO Dr Lydia Marak highlighted the role of AYUSH in preventive and lifestyle-related healthcare. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Noreen Sangma, In-charge DMCHO, South West Garo Hills.