Meghalaya's government has unveiled Green Meghalaya+, an enhanced version of its successful environmental conservation programme. The initiative aims to further incentivise individuals and communities in their efforts to protect and preserve the state's green spaces.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma emphasised the programme's importance, stating, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of Green Meghalaya+, building on the remarkable success of Green Meghalaya. This government initiative underscores our unwavering commitment to fostering a greener, climate-resilient Meghalaya."

The expansion comes in response to positive feedback from community members who have embraced their role as environmental stewards under the original Green Meghalaya programme. "We were deeply gratified to hear community members' stories of Green Meghalaya's impact," Sangma noted.

In addition to Green Meghalaya+, the government distributed cheques for two other key programmes: FOCUS, described as Meghalaya's largest farmers' welfare program, and CM-ELEVATE, a grant supporting local entrepreneurs.

Sangma took to social media to announce the day's events, tweeting, "Today we distributed cheques under Green Meghalaya+ and also distributed cheques for FOCUS program-Meghalaya's biggest farmers' welfare program and CM-ELEVATE, a grant in support of entrepreneurs of Meghalaya."