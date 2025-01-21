Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma officially inaugurated the 6th Meghalaya Games 2025 on Tuesday at the Wahiajer Multi Sports Complex Stadium, Jowai, amidst an audience of over 15,000 athletes and spectators.

The grand opening ceremony underscored the state government's commitment to youth development and sports promotion.

In his address, CM Sangma highlighted the broader impact of sports, stating, “Sports are not just about winning medals; they are about building character, teaching hard work, and fostering discipline.” He lauded the athletes for their participation, emphasizing that their journey in sports teaches valuable life lessons, including perseverance and self-improvement.

The Chief Minister reiterated his government’s dedication to youth empowerment through initiatives and events like the Meghalaya Games. “Youths are an important part of our policy-making. The schemes we implement, and the organization of this Meghalaya Games along with four previous editions during this government’s tenure, demonstrate our unwavering commitment to our youth,” he said.



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CM Sangma stressed the importance of embracing both victories and defeats in sports. “Playing sports is about discipline, hard work, accepting defeat, learning from it, and improving your skills. It’s about building character,” he remarked.

The rotational hosting of the Meghalaya Games was also highlighted as a strategic move to ensure equitable development across the state’s districts. “By rotating venues, we not only provide athletes exposure to different regions but also bring development and unity to all parts of Meghalaya,” he added. The Chief Minister cited the infrastructural improvements in Jowai and West Jaiñtia Hills as an example of the tangible benefits of hosting such events.

CM Sangma urged athletes to enjoy their sporting journey and cherish the memories made during the games. “It is not only about winning; it’s about becoming a better person, participating, and enjoying these moments. These memories will stay with you forever,” he said.

The opening ceremony set the tone for the four-day sporting extravaganza, which will see athletes from across Meghalaya compete in various disciplines, fostering camaraderie, sportsmanship, and unity among participants.