CM Sangma reaffirms commitment to preserve Meghalaya’s cultural heritage at 49th Wangala Festival

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma reiterated his government’s commitment to preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of the state while joining the 49th Wangala Festival, the annual post-harvest thanksgiving celebration of the Garo community.

Speaking at the festival, popularly known as the “100 Drums Festival,” Sangma said, “We take great pride in our rich heritage and remain committed to preserving and promoting it.” He highlighted that the state government has undertaken several initiatives to support research on indigenous culture and heritage, including efforts to document and promote traditional practices of various communities.

The Wangala Festival, held after the harvest season, is a vibrant expression of gratitude to Misi Saljong, the Sun God, for a bountiful harvest. The celebration is marked by rhythmic drum beats, traditional dances, and colourful attire, showcasing the Garo community’s deep connection with nature and agricultural life.



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Sangma also announced the formation of a committee to study the historical journey of the Garos from Tibet to the Northeast, with the aim of tracing their lineage and migratory roots. Appreciating the organising committee and participating troupes, the Chief Minister lauded their efforts in keeping the age-old tradition alive for nearly five decades.

To improve connectivity to the festival venue, Sangma announced a sanctioned amount of ₹20 crore for the approach road to Wangala A’dam.

Additionally, he handed over ₹25 lakh to the organisers for this year’s celebration and assured full government support for the grand Golden Jubilee edition next year.

Extending his greetings, Sangma wished everyone a joyous and prosperous Wangala Festival, celebrating the spirit of unity, gratitude, and cultural pride.