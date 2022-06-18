Conrad Sangma, Meghalaya's chief minister communicated with Home Minister Amit Shah and will meet with him today to brief him on the state's current situation. Sangma also met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and updated her about the flood situation, He also asked her to provide support as Meghalaya has received unprecedented rainfall that has caused huge amount of damage in terms of lives, agriculture, infrastructure, livestock and in many other ways.

He also asked the various regional committees to keep a close eye on the situation. “This is a difficult situation in terms of the way that's coming and I would like to take this opportunity to urge every citizen and all the localities to be extra careful. To ensure that if they are in any high-risk houses which are in danger of being affected by any kind of landslides, I request the communities and localities to shift those individuals and citizens from those high-risk houses and to shelter them in the houses provided by the district administration”.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had a review meeting today with all the chairmen of regional committees and also the deputy commissioners along with the officials of the aligned departments regarding the flood situation in different parts of the state.

“Due to the incessant rainfall, more roads have been damaged again and a large number of people have been injured and deaths reported. The chairmen of the regional committees that were formed yesterday have already visited the flood-affected areas. We are working overtime to ensure that the ex-gratia is released immediately and continuation of providing relief materials”.

“In landslide areas, efforts are being made by the officials of SDRF, PWD, NDRF, and police forces to ensure the safety at the earliest. Some of the national highways which connect Silchar, Mizoram, and Tripura are affected but we are making efforts to restore and bring back things into normalcy but it could take some time. In the meantime, for light moto vehicles, alternative roads have been identified and the process to send them from there has started already”.