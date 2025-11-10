Coach’s message to attack freed me to play my shots: Meghalaya cricketer Akash Chaudhary

Meghalaya batter Akash Chaudhary said his record-breaking burst of eight consecutive sixes came from a simple message from his coach — to go out and attack before the team’s declaration. The 25-year-old, who smashed an 11-ball half-century in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group match against Arunachal Pradesh, said the instruction gave him complete freedom to express himself at the crease.

“We had to declare quickly, that’s why the coach messaged us to go and attack,” Akash told reporters. “That gave me the licence to play openly. It was a lucky day for me that I got good shots. My intentions are always right — I always give 100% in cricket. The result will come by itself.”

Akash added that maintaining integrity and effort is central to how he approaches the game. “I always strive to give my best for the team. Whatever the situation, I just try to contribute fully,” he said.

Reflecting on the wider cricketing moment, Akash also spoke emotionally about India’s maiden Women’s World Cup triumph, saying it filled him with pride and hope for the sport’s growth in his home state. “I am feeling very proud, I had tears in my eyes after watching the video,” he said.

“Now women’s cricket will go much further. Even in our state, girls will play at the grassroots level, and we can’t be prouder of our women’s cricket.”

Akash’s comments captured both the confidence of a player in rare form and the humility of one aware of the larger inspiration cricket can provide.