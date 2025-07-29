‘Coal might have swept away’: Meghalaya minister after 4,000 tonnes go missing

As the Meghalaya High Court reprimanded the state government over the disappearance of more than 4,000 tonnes of coal, a state minister on Monday suggested that heavy rainfall might have contributed to the loss.

The high court has directed the government to take action against officials responsible for the coal vanishing under their watch.

Speaking to reporters, Excise Minister Kyrmen Shylla said, “Meghalaya receives the highest rainfall. You never know\... because of rain, the coal might have swept away. Chances are very high.”

The court, on July 25, had questioned the state over the missing coal from Rajaju and Diengngan villages and asked for those involved in the illegal lifting of coal to be identified.

Shylla clarified that he was not justifying the disappearance and admitted there was no conclusive evidence to determine whether it was due to natural causes or unlawful activity.

“I cannot blame just the rain. It could be or it could not be. I really don’t have any kind of details,” he said.

The minister emphasised that any coal mining or transportation must be done within the bounds of the law, and authorities must take action to curb illegal practices.

On allegations of ongoing illegal coal mining and transport in the state, Shylla said that concrete evidence was necessary to support such claims and noted that multiple departments are responsible for monitoring these activities.

“But I believe that our people if it is for survival, might do it illegally... otherwise nobody wants to do anything that can harm the state,” he said.

He expressed hope that people would follow legal procedures, especially after the government's announcement of scientific coal mining.

“We are all happy to welcome it, and we want to see the light of day with this. I believe our people will not do anything that gives the court or law a chance to point fingers at us,” he added.

The ban on coal mining and transportation in Meghalaya was imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2014, following widespread concern over unregulated and hazardous mining practices, particularly the controversial ‘rat-hole’ mining technique prevalent in East Jaintia Hills.

The tribunal cited environmental degradation, water contamination, and frequent fatalities in the region’s mines as key reasons for the ban.

Separately, Minister Shylla addressed public complaints about dust and debris caused by ongoing construction along National Highway 6 in East Jaintia Hills.

“I appreciate this government for the initiative. For now, it is difficult, but once everything is completed, we will enjoy the benefits,” he said.