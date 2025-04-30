Coldplay's record-breaking Ahmedabad concerts created a massive economic windfall while spotlighting Shillong's potential as India's next live entertainment destination, according to a new industry report.

A joint study by BookMyShow Live and EY-Parthenon reveals the British rock band's two-night "Music Of The Spheres" performances generated Rs 641 crore in total economic impact, including Rs 392 crore directly into Ahmedabad's economy and Rs 72 crore in GST revenue.

The concerts, which drew over 222,000 fans from more than 500 cities across India, transformed Ahmedabad into an entertainment powerhouse overnight. Hotel prices skyrocketed from Rs 15,000 to Rs 90,000 within 48 hours of the announcement, while local transportation systems set new passenger records.

Meanwhile, Shillong has quietly emerged as a rising star in India's entertainment landscape. The northeastern city experienced a remarkable 65-fold increase in live event consumption last year, reinforced by its inclusion in Ed Sheeran's recent six-city India tour in February 2025.

The report highlights how live entertainment can drive substantial economic benefits beyond ticket sales. For every Rs 100 spent on concert tickets, attendees spent an additional Rs 585 on local services. Half of all concertgoers extended their stay beyond one night, significantly boosting hospitality revenues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cited the Coldplay concerts as evidence of India's growing concert economy potential, which exceeded Rs 12,000 crore in 2024 and is projected to grow at 19 per cent annually over the next three years.

The event also demonstrated strong environmental practices, with 95 per cent of waste diverted from landfills, 100,000 biodegradable cups distributed, and approximately 70 per cent of LED wristbands collected for reuse at future shows.

Industry leaders believe the success blueprint established in Ahmedabad can be replicated in music-rich cities like Shillong through targeted infrastructure investment, streamlined regulations, and public-private partnerships.

The Coldplay concerts created approximately 15,000 jobs, including 9,000 for local residents, proving that major entertainment events can deliver significant employment benefits while elevating India's global cultural standing.