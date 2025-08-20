Common Services Centre operator in Meghalaya booked for issuing fake ST certificates

Authorities in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills district have charged a Common Services Centre (CSC) operator with allegedly issuing fraudulent Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificates to at least five individuals. The incident came to light when one of the forged certificates was detected at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Williamnagar. The document was found suspicious during an Aadhaar enrolment process when its QR code failed to authenticate. This discovery has prompted a thorough investigation into the activities of the accused CSC operator.



The accused was operating the Rainbow CSC in Rongsak and was reportedly issuing these fraudulent certificates without legal authority. Officials revealed that the operator had produced multiple fake documents, exploiting the CSC platform's reach and trust. The issue has raised significant concerns about the integrity of such centres, which are meant to facilitate genuine governmental services. The district administration has taken swift action to address the situation and prevent further misuse of CSC privileges.



In response to the incident, the district administration issued a stern directive to all CSCs, cyber cafes, and browsing centres within the district. The warning emphasised the legal repercussions of issuing unauthorised ST/SC certificates, income or residence certificates, and similar official documents. Authorities have made it clear that any entity found engaging in such activities will face criminal proceedings. This measure aims to curb the proliferation of fraudulent documentation and protect the validity of government instruments.



Officials are currently conducting further inquiries to determine if additional individuals have acquired forged certificates through the accused operator. The investigation seeks to uncover the extent of the forgery operation and ensure that all those involved are held accountable. The case highlights the need for stringent checks and balances within the CSC network to prevent similar incidents in the future and safeguard the authenticity of essential services.

Moreover, the district administration is considering implementing more robust verification processes to detect fraudulent activities earlier. By enhancing the training and monitoring of CSC operators, they aim to maintain the integrity of the services provided. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance and accountability in handling official documents, ensuring that such services remain trustworthy and reliable for the public.