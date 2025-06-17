Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma virtually inaugurated 125 community centres across Garo Hills district, on June 17, a move aimed at fostering community harmony and serving as hubs for a wide range of local activities and initiatives.

The centres were unveiled in different parts of the region, with funds' assistance from the MegLife Project at Dobakol Awewong in South Garo Hills District.

Taking to his official X handle, CM Sangma said, "Happy to virtually inaugurate 125 Community Centres for different parts of Garo Hills funded under the MegLife Project at Dobakol Awewong in South Garo Hills District."

The inauguration ceremony witnessed participation from communities from across the region via video conferencing, sharing their joy and enthusiasm.

He further stated, "These centres are expected to play a vital role in fostering community harmony and serving as hubs for a wide range of local activities and initiatives."