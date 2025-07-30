Congress zero in Meghalaya, Ronnie V. Lyngdoh resigns, set to join NPP

Mylliem MLA Ronnie V. Lyngdoh tendered his resignation from the Indian National Congress on Wednesday, marking yet another blow to the party’s presence in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

Lyngdoh personally submitted his resignation to Assembly Speaker Thomas A. Sangma, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, former Mylliem legislator Hamelson Dohling, and NPP leader Daniel M. Thangkhiew.

Soon after stepping down, Lyngdoh confirmed that he would be joining the National People’s Party (NPP), becoming the fourth Congress MLA to defect to the ruling party. He follows the footsteps of Dr. Constantine Lyngdoh, Gabriel Wahlang, and Charles Marngar, who recently merged with the NPP.

With Lyngdoh’s induction, the NPP now holds 35 elected members, making it the single largest party in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly.

The exit of all Congress MLAs signifies a historic low for the party in Meghalaya, which now has zero representation in the state legislature.