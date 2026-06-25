Conrad eyes Telangana model to power Meghalaya’s digital governance revolution

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma lauded the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (IC&CC) in Hyderabad, describing it as a model for states seeking to leverage technology to improve governance and public service delivery.

Sharing his observations after visiting the facility, Sangma said he was impressed by the systems in place and the seamless coordination among various departments at the command centre.

"Among the country's leading Integrated Command and Control Centres, it demonstrates how technology, data and inter-departmental collaboration can come together to deliver more efficient and responsive public services," the chief minister said in a post on social media platform X.

Sangma noted that the centre serves as an excellent example for states across India, including Meghalaya, as governments increasingly seek to harness technology to strengthen governance and enhance citizen-centric services.

He said the visit provided an opportunity to witness the functioning of the command centre firsthand and learn from its best practices.

The Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre is designed to integrate multiple government services and emergency response systems through advanced technology and real-time data monitoring, enabling faster decision-making and improved coordination among departments.

The Meghalaya government has been focusing on digital governance and technology-driven initiatives in recent years, and Sangma's visit is expected to contribute to the state's efforts to modernise public administration and improve service delivery mechanisms.