Conrad K Sangma lays foundation for PHC renovation, mini stadium in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on March 5, laid the foundation stone for the renovation of the Main Primary Health Centre (PHC) building, staff quarters, additional GNM quarters and a yoga-cum-meeting hall at Mangsang PHC in East Garo Hills district.

The PHC has been serving the local population for over three decades, and the renovation aims to upgrade infrastructure to meet the growing healthcare needs of the area. Improved residential facilities are expected to help retain doctors and nurses, ensuring consistent medical services for the community. Strengthening primary healthcare, the Chief Minister noted, would also ease pressure on higher medical institutions and make healthcare more accessible and affordable.

On the same occasion, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation for a Mini Stadium at Mangsang, to be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 4.73 crore.

The existing ground at Mangsang has long functioned as a centre for football players, sports enthusiasts and residents from nearby villages. The new stadium will replace the old and dilapidated gallery with modern infrastructure, providing an improved venue for sports events, tournaments and community gatherings in the district.