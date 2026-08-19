Conrad K Sangma lays foundation stone for boundary wall project, announces push to strengthen Meghalaya’s indigenous heritage

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma laid the foundation stone for the boundary wall of the office of Ka Sengbah Ki Nongshat Nongkhein Hynñiewskum Hynñiewtrep at Bañiun under Mylliem, with the project sanctioned at a cost of Rs 41.69 lakh.

Sangma also witnessed the sacred consecration of the project and highlighted the government’s efforts to promote and protect the rich cultural heritage and traditions of Meghalaya’s indigenous communities.

The Chief Minister said the state government has sanctioned several initiatives aimed at strengthening and preserving indigenous culture and heritage. He also shared plans to introduce a dedicated scheme to support cultural, traditional and religious infrastructure across Meghalaya.

According to Sangma, these initiatives will also be linked with tourism, documentation and greater community participation, creating opportunities to preserve traditions while promoting them to a wider audience.

The programme also featured performances of Garo and Jaiñtia dances, which Sangma said reflected Meghalaya’s cultural diversity and reinforced the idea that diversity is a strength.

He emphasised the importance of preserving the identity and traditions of indigenous communities while respecting other communities and working together in unity and brotherhood.

Sangma said strengthening cultural institutions and protecting Meghalaya’s traditional roots would contribute towards building a stronger state while ensuring that its rich heritage remains intact for future generations.