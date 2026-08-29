Conrad K Sangma sanctions Rs 5 lakh for restoration of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose bust in Shillong

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on August 29 visited R.R. Colony in Rynjah and met members of the local non-tribal community following the recent vandalism of a bust of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose during a Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) protest.

Sangma inspected the damaged bust and interacted with residents to address their concerns following the violence and vandalism reported at several locations in Shillong during the KSU black-flag motorcycle rally.

The Chief Minister assured the community that the damaged bust would be restored and sanctioned ₹5 lakh for the restoration work.

Sangma reiterated that the state government stands firmly against acts of vandalism and any activities that threaten the peace, harmony and unity of Shillong and Meghalaya.

The bust was vandalised during the KSU rally, which was organised to press for the student body's demands and witnessed incidents of violence and vandalism in parts of the city. The state government has maintained that those responsible for the incidents will face action in accordance with the law.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose shared a significant historical association with Shillong. He first visited the city in 1927 and later returned in 1938 as president of the Indian National Congress. The bust at R.R. Colony was installed on January 23, 2023, to commemorate his birth anniversary.