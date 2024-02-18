Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has set an ambitious goal for the state, achieving an annual GDP growth of 11.5% to reach a 10 billion USD economy by 2028. Currently, the state's economy stands at Rs 45,000 crore, and Sangma emphasized the need for significant improvement.

During the foundation laying ceremony for the Rs 100 crore Bulk Water Supply Project in Tura, Sangma outlined the state's roadmap to achieve this economic target. The Bulk Water Supply Project, funded by the Ministry of DoNER under NESIDS, aims to provide water to 41 villages and enhance water supply to Tura town.

Sangma highlighted the government's vision, with investments directed towards creating better infrastructure, generating jobs through entrepreneurship, and implementing policies to double farmers' income. He expressed a focus on improving the rural economy by harnessing the state's rich natural resources.

Acknowledging past challenges, Sangma noted the progress made by the MDA 2.0 government in addressing various issues. Meghalaya has been recognized as the 'best performer' in implementing central government schemes, receiving accolades for initiatives like PMGSY, PMAY, JJM, and MGNREGS.

Underlining the commitment to water supply challenges, Sangma mentioned the increase in the PHE department's budget from less than Rs 50 crore to Rs 3000 crore. He discussed the State Water Policy and flagship schemes addressing climate change concerns.

Launching MegARISE in Tura, Sangma emphasized its focus on protecting critical catchment areas in East Khasi Hills and West Garo Hills. The project, implemented in partnership with the German Development Bank (KfW), will benefit 106 villages over 39 micro-watersheds, with a total financial outlay of Rs 344 crore over seven years, executed by Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA).

In the effort to propel Meghalaya towards economic growth and sustainability, Sangma's government aims to address infrastructure challenges, promote entrepreneurship, and safeguard vital natural resources.