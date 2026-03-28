Conrad Sangma hails Meghalaya’s first medals at Khelo India Tribal Games 2026

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on March 27, congratulated athletes from the state for clinching their first medals at the Khelo India Tribal Games 2026, calling it a significant milestone for Meghalaya in national-level sports.

Larityngkai Lawriniang secured a bronze medal in the 53kg weightlifting category, becoming the state’s first medallist at the event. The Chief Minister highlighted that she is part of the STAR Elite Pathway Programme and praised her dedication and perseverance.

“Congratulations to Larityngkai Lawriniang for securing Meghalaya’s first medal in the Khelo India Tribal Games 2026. Great to see the fruition of her hard work,” Sangma said.

He also lauded Verem G. Syiemlieh for winning a bronze medal, describing her achievement as another proud moment for the state. “Verem’s impressive performance makes her Meghalaya’s first medal winner in any National Game,” he added.

Praising both athletes and their coaches, the Chief Minister commended their efforts and said their success reflects the growing sporting potential of Meghalaya.