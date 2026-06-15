Conrad Sangma highlights Meghalaya's growth story at North East Infrastructure Summit, cites Rs 50,400 crore highway investment

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on June 15 highlighted the state's rapid economic and infrastructure growth while addressing the North East Infrastructure Summit & Exhibition in New Shillong, attended by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Speaking at the summit, Sangma said the Northeast is witnessing a transformational phase after decades of challenges related to insurgency, law and order concerns, and political instability.

The Chief Minister noted that Meghalaya's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has more than doubled from Rs 29,508 crore in 2018 to Rs 59,626 crore in FY 2024-25, making it one of India's fastest-growing states. He also stated that the state's budget has doubled over the past eight years, while capital expenditure has increased nearly six-fold.

Highlighting major infrastructure developments, Sangma said Meghalaya is preparing to host the National Games, is constructing what he described as the country's largest football stadium, and is set to welcome larger commercial aircraft operations at Shillong.

He further credited Gadkari's support for major connectivity projects, stating that Meghalaya has benefited from Rs 50,400 crore worth of highway investments, which are transforming transportation and economic prospects across the state.

Sangma said the progress being witnessed in Meghalaya reflects the broader growth story of the Northeast and expressed confidence that the summit would further accelerate development, connectivity, and prosperity across the region.