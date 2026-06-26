Conrad Sangma highlights Meghalaya's women-led farming model at global organic agriculture conference

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma attended the International Conference on Women Farmers and Sustainable Organic Agriculture in Shillong, where he highlighted the pivotal role of women in the state's agricultural sector and reaffirmed Meghalaya's commitment to sustainable organic farming.

Addressing the conference, Sangma said women have always been at the heart of agriculture and grassroots movements in Meghalaya. He noted that the state's matrilineal society has empowered generations of women as custodians of land, making them key drivers of sustainable farming practices.

The Chief Minister said the state government has focused on strengthening farmer-centric institutions, preserving indigenous knowledge, and embracing innovation to build a resilient agricultural ecosystem.

He also expressed confidence that, through collective efforts, the Northeast can emerge as a global leader in sustainable organic agriculture.