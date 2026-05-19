Conrad Sangma inaugurates 41 Meghalaya Battalion NCC at Tura

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on May 19 inaugurated the newly relocated 41 Meghalaya Battalion NCC at Cherangre in Tura, describing the occasion as a significant step towards strengthening youth development and leadership in the state.

The programme featured a Guard of Honour, ribbon-cutting ceremony, unveiling of the commemorative plaque, tree plantation, cultural performances and interaction sessions with NCC cadets and former cadets.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister highlighted the role of the National Cadet Corps in instilling discipline, patriotism, leadership and character among young people. Calling the inauguration a “momentous occasion,” he said the establishment of the battalion in Tura was “almost like a dream come true.”

Sharing memories from his childhood, Sangma recalled aspiring to join the armed forces and later the police service because of the discipline and dedication associated with people in uniform. He said such values continue to remain relevant and stressed that the NCC plays a crucial role in shaping responsible citizens and future leaders.

The Chief Minister said the true measure of development lies in the number of lives transformed through government initiatives rather than merely the amount spent on infrastructure. He added that Meghalaya’s youth remain central to the government’s development vision, noting that nearly 75 percent of the state’s population is below the age of 35.

Referring to the recently announced Youth and Sports Policy during the Cabinet on the Move programme in Tura, Sangma described it as a roadmap integrating education, sports, entrepreneurship, skill development, arts and culture into a unified youth empowerment strategy.

He also assured continued government support for strengthening NCC infrastructure and facilities in the region, including the development of remaining infrastructure components at the battalion complex.

The Chief Minister further said Meghalaya is steadily emerging as one of the fastest-growing states in the country and cited projects such as the proposed largest football stadium in India as examples of the state’s growing ambition and confidence.

The 41 Meghalaya Battalion NCC traces its origins to the raising of the 15 Assam Artillery Battery NCC in 1961 and was upgraded as a battalion in October 2020. The battalion currently oversees NCC activities across five districts of Garo Hills.

Officials stated that under the Border Area Expansion Plan, the battalion has expanded its outreach from 3 colleges and 6 schools to 7 colleges and 18 schools, with around 2,400 cadets currently enrolled as of May 2026.

The relocation of the battalion from Shillong to Tura on March 3 this year was aimed at strengthening NCC outreach and operational capabilities across the Garo Hills region.