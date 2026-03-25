Conrad Sangma inaugurates first Shillong International Film Festival, positions Meghalaya as creative hub

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on March 25 inaugurated the first edition of the Shillong International Film Festival, asserting that the state is emerging as a hub of creativity and cinema.

Describing the festival as a celebration of storytelling and artistic expression, Sangma said it offers a vital platform to showcase the talent of filmmakers and artists from Meghalaya and the wider Northeast region. He expressed satisfaction over the inclusion of international films in the inaugural edition, highlighting the festival’s global outlook.

The Chief Minister noted that Meghalaya has long nurtured a deep appreciation for the arts, even when filmmakers and artists had limited institutional support. He said the government has taken several initiatives over the past eight years to strengthen the creative ecosystem and support emerging talent.

Among key initiatives, Sangma highlighted Hello Meghalaya, a government-backed OTT platform aimed at providing filmmakers with greater visibility and financial returns.

He also outlined future plans to boost the state’s film infrastructure, including the Cabinet-approved Shillong Film City project and the proposed establishment of a film institute to nurture talent and attract investment in the sector.

Echoing similar views, IPR Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said the festival serves as an important platform to promote storytelling and filmmaking. He noted that while the industry had faced a slowdown in the past, it has seen a revival over the past decade with growing participation from young and creative individuals.

Rymbui pointed out that filmmaking in Meghalaya dates back to 1981 and acknowledged the contributions of noted filmmakers such as Pradip Kurbah and Dominic Sangma in advancing the industry. He encouraged youth to take full advantage of the festival, which includes workshops on filmmaking and screenplay writing, as well as a short film competition.

During the inaugural, Sangma also presented awards to filmmakers and prominent personalities, including Biana Momin, Sheba Diengdoh, Phelima Sumer, (Late) Hamlet Bareh Ngapkynta, (Late) Rana Kharkongor, Pradip Kurbah, Simi Khongtiang, Cores Marwein, Lansius Syiemlieh, Kamki Diengdoh, Elizer Bareh, Kiki Garod, Section Syiemlieh, K Mark Swer, Roots Renewed, Tyrel R Lyngdoh, Arun Bhattarai, Mankap Nokwoham, Arnab Gayan, Hilarius Kharbihkhiew and Kenny Lyngdoh for their contributions to the film industry.