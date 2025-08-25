Meghalaya CM holds courtesy meet with Asom Gana Parishad leaders in Shillong

National People’s Party (NPP) president and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, on August 25, held a courtesy meeting with a delegation of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) led by party president Atul Bora.

The AGP team comprised working president and Assam minister Keshab Mahanta, Lok Sabha MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury, and Rajya Sabha MP Birendra Prasad Baishya, who is also the party’s general secretary.

According to sources, the discussions revolved around issues of mutual interest between Assam and Meghalaya and were conducted in a cordial and constructive atmosphere.

Both sides are said to have underlined the importance of strengthening inter-state relations and cooperation in the days to come.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya CM Sangma held discussions on various issues on August 16, in Guwahati.

"Today, in Guwahati, I had an excellent discussion with the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya Shri @SangmaConrad Ji," Sarma posted on X.

"We discussed a wide gamut of issues to strengthen the mutual growth of both our sister states," he said.

Sarma, however, did not elaborate on the issues discussed by the chief ministers of the two neighbouring states.