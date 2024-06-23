Conrad K Sangma, the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, highlighted the government's focus on supporting farmers and enhancing market linkages by promoting pineapples. He announced that the sweet Kew pineapples from Meghalaya are now available at Safal Mother Dairy outlets in Delhi.

During a meeting with Manish Bandlish, the Managing Director of Mother Dairy, and Shripada Hegde, discussions were held regarding further collaboration to boost the availability and visibility of Meghalaya's pineapples in the market.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed his delight at the progress made in promoting Meghalaya's agricultural produce and emphasized the importance of such collaborations in realizing the dreams of farmers and expanding market access for their products.

The introduction of Kew pineapples in Safal Mother Dairy outlets in Delhi marks a significant step in showcasing Meghalaya's agricultural diversity and supporting local farmers. The collaboration is expected to benefit both farmers and consumers, ensuring a win-win situation for all stakeholders involved.