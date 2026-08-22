Conrad Sangma says restoration of normalcy, public safety top priority after Shillong violence

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said the immediate priority of the governments of Meghalaya and Assam is to restore normalcy in Shillong and ensure the safe and unhindered movement of people and vehicles following the recent incidents of violence in the city.

In a post on X, Sangma said representatives of the two state governments held discussions on restoring normalcy and strengthening coordination in the aftermath of the incidents.

“The meeting between representatives of the Governments of Assam and Meghalaya today focused on the immediate restoration of normalcy following the unfortunate incidents in Shillong, and on ensuring the safe and unhindered movement of people and vehicles,” Sangma said.

The Meghalaya chief minister thanked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his cooperation and support during the discussions. He also acknowledged the participation of Assam Minister Atul Bora, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, senior officials and other stakeholders from both states.

Sangma said the two governments remain focused on restoring peace and normalcy at the earliest and ensuring the safety of citizens.

At the same time, he said those responsible for acts of violence and disruption would be identified and dealt with in accordance with the law.

Sangma also stressed the need for continued coordination between Assam and Meghalaya, saying the governments were committed to protecting the longstanding ties between the people of the two neighbouring states.

The developments come amid heightened tensions following incidents in Shillong that have also raised concerns over the movement of vehicles and people between Assam and Meghalaya. The two states share extensive road connectivity and significant economic and social links.