Construction worker dies after being trapped under earth mound in Meghalaya

A construction worker died after being trapped under a mound of earth during excavation work at a construction site in Mawdiangdiang on the outskirts of Shillong on Friday, June 12, officials said.

The incident occurred while excavation was being carried out for the foundation of a building, they said.

Following information received from the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), East Khasi Hills, a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the site and launched a rescue operation.

After nearly an hour of efforts, SDRF personnel located and recovered the labourer's body from beneath the debris at around 4.10 p.m., an official said.

The identity of the deceased had not been established till late Friday evening.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the circumstances that led to the collapse of the earth mound.