Conrad Sangma Chief Minister of Meghalaya will be the convenor, supplanting Nitin Patel, who was dropped from Gujarat’s council of ministers in September last year.

Union finance Ministery has reconstituted the Group of Ministers (GoM) to see into GST-related things related to casinos, racecourses, and online gaming.

The committee is anticipated to ponder on four issues related to casinos, racecourses, and online gaming in India.

It will look at the valuation of administrations given by "casinos, racecourses and online gaming websites, and taxability of certain" exchanges in a casino.

This will be done taking into consideration the existing "legal provisions and orders of courts on related things.

An office reminder issued by the department of revenue, Union ministry of finance expressed that Sangma will be the convener of the GoM.

"Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, West Bengal finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, Gujarat finance minister Kanubhai Patel, Goa minister for panchayat raj Mauvin Godinho, Tami Nadu finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Ragan, Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, and Telangana finance minister Thanneeru Harish Rao" will take part in the GoM.

The committee has been inquired to prescribe in the event that any changes to the legislative rules are fundamental in order to embrace superior strategies of esteeming these services like casinos, racecourse, and online gaming.

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