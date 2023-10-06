Meghalaya Cabinet Minister Paul Lyngdoh on October 6 clarified that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) would be deployed as a "neutral" force exclusively in "highly sensitive locations" along the Meghalaya-Assam border where tensions have erupted or hold the potential for conflict escalation.

Minister Lyngdoh made these statements while addressing reporters, emphasizing that CRPF personnel would not be stationed in the Langpih Sector, given the absence of any indications of skirmishes or conflicts in the area.

"As of today, reports from Langpih do not suggest any likelihood of skirmishes or conflicts. Consequently, these forces will only be deployed in highly sensitive locations where troubles have erupted or have the potential for conflict escalation," stated Lyngdoh.

Responding to the recent opposition by the Federation of Khasi-Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) against the CRPF deployment in such areas, Lyngdoh asserted that opposition would arise regardless of the security force chosen for deployment. He explained that if Meghalaya were to deploy its police forces, Assam would object, and vice versa. Similarly, objections would arise if paramilitary central forces were sent.

"If we do not send anyone, there will be objections. So, who do we send? We cannot leave these areas unmanned and unguarded. Opposition arises whether it's Meghalaya Police, Assam Police, or Paramilitary forces...everyone," added Lyngdoh.

However, Minister Lyngdoh expressed optimism that once the final Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is signed between the two states, Assam and Meghalaya, the border conflict would become a thing of the past.

It is noteworthy that Meghalaya and Assam have jointly decided to deploy the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) along the inter-state boundary, particularly in sensitive locations. This decision was reached following a recent spate of violence between local communities in border areas, notably in the Khanduli-Psiar area.