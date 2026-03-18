Curfew extended in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills amid tensions, relaxation allowed during day

Authorities have extended the curfew in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district for another day following concerns over potential escalation of violence, officials said on March 18.

According to an order issued by the district magistrate and deputy commissioner, the curfew will remain in force from 6 pm on March 19 till 6 am on March 20, with a 12-hour relaxation period from 6 am to 6 pm on Thursday to facilitate normal daytime activities.

During the relaxation period, essential and routine services such as educational institutions, offices, banks and other establishments will function, though under close supervision to ensure law and order is maintained.

The curfew was initially imposed on March 17 under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita following incidents of violence and disturbance to public peace in parts of the district. The unrest reportedly stemmed from protests over the issuance of a notification barring non-tribals from participating in a tribal council election process, which led to clashes, vandalism and damage to property in Tura and adjoining areas. At least two persons were reported dead in the violence.

Security has been tightened across the district, with several arrests made in connection with the incidents. Authorities have intensified surveillance and deployed additional forces to prevent further flare-ups.

In addition to the curfew, the district administration has enforced prohibitory orders under Section 163, restricting public gatherings, processions, rallies and assemblies without prior permission. The order also bans unlawful gatherings of five or more persons, the use of loudspeakers without approval, and the carrying of weapons or objects that could be used to incite violence.

Officials warned that any violation of the restrictions would invite strict legal action. They stated that the measures have been taken based on intelligence inputs indicating the possibility of further disturbances and are aimed at restoring normalcy and maintaining public order in the district.