Curfew extended in violence-hit West Garo Hills in Meghalaya

Authorities have extended the curfew in violence-hit West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya till 6 am on March 15, officials said.

According to an order issued by District Magistrate Vibhor Aggarwal, the curfew will remain in force across the district, with relaxation from 9 am to 3 pm on Saturday to allow residents to procure essential items.

Meanwhile, the curfew imposed in East Garo Hills district will continue until further orders, officials said.

District Magistrate R P Marak said in a separate order that Williamnagar Main Bazar will be allowed to open from 6 am to 1 pm during the curfew period.

Residents in both districts have been asked to remain indoors, and movement has been prohibited except during the specified relaxation hours.

Authorities have also directed law enforcement agencies, magistrates and police personnel to strictly enforce the restrictions and take action against anyone violating the orders.

Violence had erupted earlier this week in several areas of West Garo Hills, including Chibinang and Tura, during protests linked to the nomination process for the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections.

Two persons were killed in the clashes, while incidents of vandalism and arson were reported from multiple locations.

In view of the deteriorating law and order situation, the Meghalaya government has postponed the GHADC elections that were scheduled to be held on April 10.