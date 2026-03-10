Curfew, internet suspension imposed in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills after unrest over GHADC polls

Curfew was imposed and mobile internet services suspended in parts of Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district following incidents of vandalism linked to the ongoing nomination process for the elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).

According to the district administration, the curfew was enforced from March 10 and will remain in force for 48 hours, while mobile internet services will be suspended for 72 hours to prevent the spread of rumours and maintain public order.

The restrictions were imposed after several shops were vandalised in the Chibinang area of the district on Monday evening amid tensions surrounding the GHADC nomination process.

District Magistrate Vibhor Aggarwal said the decision was taken following intelligence inputs indicating a possible disturbance to public peace and tranquillity that could endanger human life and property.

Under the curfew order, the movement of people outside their residences within the limits of West Garo Hills district has been prohibited.

Officials stated that the restrictions were necessary and proportionate in view of the prevailing law and order situation and were aimed at preventing further incidents of violence.

Senior administrative and police officials, including magistrates, have been camping in the affected areas and are closely monitoring the situation. Security forces have been deployed in strength, with personnel from the police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) maintaining strict vigil.

The vandalism took place amid controversy over a recent notification issued by the GHADC regarding the conduct of the council elections. As per the schedule, the last date for filing nomination papers is March 17, while polling is scheduled to be held on April 11.

Commissioner and Secretary in charge of Home and District Council Affairs Cyril V. Diengdoh said the state government has instructed all deputy commissioners, including the DC of West Garo Hills, to convene peace committee meetings with community leaders and appeal for calm.

“We have told the DC to call all the communities and hold peace committee meetings and appeal for peace,” Diengdoh said, adding that additional security forces would be deployed in the district if required.

The Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills has also been asked to submit a factual report on a candidate allegedly preventing nomination papers from being filed.

Filing of nominations for the GHADC elections began on Monday and will continue until March 16. However, no candidate filed nomination papers on the first day, as political parties only collected nomination forms for their prospective candidates.

Officials said there are currently no plans to extend the nomination deadline, but the situation is being closely monitored as the election process continues.