Curfew partially relaxed in violence-hit Garo Hills districts of Meghalaya

Authorities on March 13 partially relaxed curfew in two violence-affected districts of Meghalaya to allow residents to purchase essential commodities, officials said.

In West Garo Hills district, the curfew was relaxed for four hours from 9 am to 1 pm, while in neighbouring East Garo Hills the relaxation was extended from 8 am to 5 pm following an order issued by Deputy Commissioner RP Marak.

The restrictions were imposed earlier this week after clashes broke out between tribal and non-tribal groups during the nomination process for elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).

Two persons were killed in police firing during the unrest, while several properties were damaged in incidents of arson, vandalism and looting reported in parts of Tura.

Following the violence, authorities deployed the Army in sensitive areas to prevent further escalation and maintain law and order.

The state government has also postponed the GHADC elections, which were earlier scheduled to be held on April 10.

Officials said the situation in the affected areas remains tense but under control, with security forces maintaining a close watch.

During the curfew relaxation period, residents have been urged to maintain peace and avoid any activity that could disturb public order. Authorities also warned that strict action would be taken against anyone violating the restrictions under relevant legal provisions.