Curfew relaxed for three hours in Meghalaya’s East Garo Hills after poll violence

Authorities in East Garo Hills district of Meghalaya relaxed the curfew for three hours on Thursday morning following the violence that erupted during protests over the nomination process for the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections.

The curfew, imposed earlier under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to maintain public order, was eased from 8 am to 11 am to allow residents to procure essential commodities.

Deputy Commissioner R P Marak said the temporary relaxation was granted to enable people to purchase necessities while security forces continued to maintain strict vigil in sensitive areas.

Violence broke out in parts of West Garo Hills during protests linked to the upcoming GHADC elections, with demonstrators opposing the participation of non-Garo communities in filing nomination papers for the polls.

The clashes turned deadly on Wednesday as two persons were killed and several others injured when police opened fire to disperse a mob during violent clashes in Chibinang area of South Garo Hills district.

The unrest also led to incidents of arson and damage to property in parts of the Garo Hills region, prompting authorities to deploy additional security forces, including five columns of the Army, three in Tura town and two in Chibinang, to restore order.

Amid the escalating situation, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma announced that the GHADC elections scheduled for April 10 have been postponed.

The state government has also suspended mobile internet services across five districts of the Garo Hills region as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of rumours and maintain law and order.