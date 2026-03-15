Curfew relaxed in Meghalaya’s Garo Hills for church services

Authorities in Meghalaya on March 15 relaxed the curfew in parts of the Garo Hills region for 12 hours to allow residents to attend church services and carry out essential activities following recent violence that claimed two lives.

West Garo Hills District Magistrate Vibhor Agarwal said the curfew will remain in force for 24 hours from 6 a.m. on March 15, unless withdrawn earlier. However, a relaxation from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. has been granted to facilitate public movement.

The order, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), said incidents of violence in different parts of the district posed a serious threat to human life, public safety and property, making it necessary to continue preventive measures.

Authorities said no person will be allowed to move outside their residence during curfew hours and any violation will attract penal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other relevant provisions.

In a separate notification, East Garo Hills District Magistrate RP Marak also allowed curfew relaxation from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday to enable residents to attend church services.

However, authorities said the Williamnagar Main Bazaar will remain closed during the relaxation period.

Personnel engaged in essential services such as police, ambulance, electricity and water supply, fire and emergency services, as well as on-duty government officials and media personnel, will remain exempted from the curfew restrictions.

Curfew was imposed in the region following protests over the eligibility of candidates in the elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).

The protests led to incidents of arson, vandalism and clashes that left at least two people dead and several others injured, while a number of shops, establishments and vehicles were damaged.

In view of the prevailing law and order situation, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced the postponement of the GHADC elections that were scheduled to be held on April 10.