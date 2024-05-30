The people of Meghalaya are grappling with widespread power outages as Cyclone Remal brought heavy rainfall and strong winds to the region. Every district in the state has been affected, with the inclement weather making it challenging for restoration efforts to proceed swiftly.

Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited's Chairman cum Managing Director, Sanjay Goyal, IAS, on May 30, addressed the situation, emphasising the unprecedented nature of the challenge. "Delay is only because when it is raining heavily and winds are strong, we have to keep in mind the safety of our staff and linemen who are working," Goyal explained. He assured the public that there is no shortage of manpower or materials, and the delays are solely due to weather conditions.

According to Goyal, restoration work has been ongoing around the clock, barring the night hours when it becomes too risky to continue. "We are working today; yesterday also we were working the entire day, and we have been able to restore a major portion of it," he said. He noted that almost all of Shillong city has had its power restored, save for a few locations where fallen trees need to be cleared.

In Tura town, 100 workers have been mobilised to expedite the power restoration process. Similarly, in Shillong, officers have been given full authority to assess requirements and engage additional labour if necessary. Goyal highlighted that the availability of a clear weather window significantly eases the restoration efforts. "If we get clear weather, it is easier for us to work, but if we get inclement weather, it becomes difficult to work because it is very risky," he added.

Jaintia Hills, including parts of Shillong, has been experiencing almost cyclonic weather, leading to the felling of trees and further complicating the situation. Despite these challenges, Goyal affirmed, "We are working 24x7 except at night because it's risky to do so."