Cyclone Remal has left a trail of destruction in Meghalaya, claiming two lives and injuring at least 500 on May 28. According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), the storm caused significant damage across multiple districts.

In Sutnga Weilong, East Jaintia Hills, a wall collapse led to the death of one person and caused injuries to several others. The incident, reported under the Wapung C&RD Block, also resulted in significant damage to a house. The other death was reported in East Khasi Hills district, the cause of which has been cited to be car accident.

In the early hours of today, a landslide at Mawkynroh Bypass in the Mawlai C&RD Block injured four individuals. These victims were promptly taken to NEIGRIHMS for medical treatment. A similar landslide occurred at Mawlai Bypass, causing one injury, with the individual also being shifted to NEIGRIHMS.

Executive Director of SDMA, M. War, confirmed these incidents in a statement released on Tuesday. The cyclone-induced rains that began on May 26 have exacerbated the situation, resulting in fatalities and multiple injuries statewide.

The strong winds accompanying Cyclone Remal also caused a light tower at JN Stadium in Polo, Shillong, to collapse. Additionally, minor damages to houses were reported in East Khasi Hills, along with an uprooted tree near the Last Stop bus shed, which has since been cleared by forest staff.

Other significant disruptions included landslides at Kench's Trace near Rilbong Beat House, Mawlai Bypass, and Lower Lumparing, where a house sustained damage. The Tyrsad road under Mawphlang Block was completely blocked by a landslide.

In North Garo Hills, the 'worst-affected' district, around 125 houses have been damaged. In West Garo Hills, the cyclone hit Rongkhon Agal village in the Rongram Block, where fallen trees prompted ongoing restoration and road clearance efforts by the PWD (Road) and Forest Department. In South West Khasi Hills, the storm damaged a house in Mawten village under the Mawkyrwat C&RD Block. Similarly, in Dombah village under the Mawthadraishan C&RD Block, a house was partially damaged.

Authorities are actively working to assess the full extent of the damage and expedite relief efforts across the affected regions.