A historic moment as Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday made his speech in Khasi and Garo at the ongoing assembly session while responding to the issue of inclusion of Khasi and Garo in the 8th Schedule.

He said that the language should be allowed to be used during certain debates that will go a long way in promoting the indigenous language of the state.

He further said that speaking in the local language during certain debates in the assembly will send out a loud message of inclusivity and recognition of the languages spoken by the people of Meghalaya.

The Meghalaya Assembly on September 18, 2018 has unanimously passed a resolution urging the Central government to include Khasi and Garo languages in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution.

Moving the resolution, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma described it as a "historic decision" for the state. The resolution was passed by voice vote.

"It is a long pending demand. Every single citizen of our state has really wanted this particular resolution to go through so that Khasi and Garo languages are included in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution," he said.

Before passing the resolution, members of the opposition Congress besides associate member of the ruling United Democratic Party lauded the National People's Party-led coalition government for bringing the resolution.

"We will go all out to demand from the Centre to ensure that the two languages are included in the Constitution," Himalaya Muktan Shangpliang of the Congress said.

Earlier in August, the Meghalaya cabinet approved the amendment of the Meghalaya Judicial Service Rules, 2006, and the Meghalaya Higher Judicial Service Rules, 2015 which will now include Khasi-Garo languages as compulsory papers in the Judicial services exam.