The decomposed body of Ishaque Ali Khan Panna, a leader of Bangladesh's Awami League, was discovered in a betelnut plantation in Meghalaya's Jaintia Hills district on August 26, officials confirmed. The body was located approximately 1.5 kilometers from the India-Bangladesh border.

According to Superintendent of Police Giri Prasad, Panna was identified by his passport found with the body. A former general secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League and a known Awami League leader from Pirojpur district, Panna had been in hiding ever since the Sheikh Hasina government fell on August 5.

The body has been taken to Khliehriat Civil Hospital for further identification and investigation. Initial reports suggest Panna might have died of a cardiac arrest while trying to cross over. However, there are conflicting reports. Some sources said the boy reportedly got involved in a shooting with the BGB. Investigation regarding Panna's dead body is ongoing.