'Deeply concerned' over mosque attack, Shillong Muslim Forum urges CM to protect religious institutions

The Shillong Muslim Forum on March 13 raised concern over the reported attack on a mosque in Tura during the recent unrest in West Garo Hills and appealed to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to ensure the protection of religious institutions and preserve communal harmony in the state.

In a letter to the chief minister, the Forum said it was “deeply concerned” over reports of violence, damage to places of worship and destruction of property during the recent tension in the district.

The organisation referred to the reported vandalism of the Tura Jama Masjid and the burning of offices and establishments in affected areas, stating that the incidents had disturbed the longstanding peace among communities in Meghalaya.

The appeal comes days after unrest broke out in West Garo Hills, where two persons were killed in police firing at Chibinang early Tuesday following clashes linked to protests over the filing of nominations for the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council elections.

Protests were triggered after sections of the Garo community objected to attempts by non-Garo candidates to file nominations for the polls. The unrest saw incidents of arson, assaults on civilians and large gatherings reported across Tura and other areas in the Garo Hills region, which comprises five districts.

The situation escalated after the Meghalaya High Court struck down a government notification that had made Scheduled Tribe certificates mandatory for filing nominations for the GHADC elections. The notification effectively sought to bar non-tribals from contesting the polls, departing from a practice followed for more than seven decades.

Condemning violence against religious institutions, the Shillong Muslim Forum said it opposed all acts of vandalism against places of worship, community institutions and public property “irrespective of the community or organisation involved”.

The organisation said its appeal was guided solely by concern for the protection of religious institutions and the safety of all communities in the state.

“As members of a minority community who have lived in Meghalaya for generations, Muslims in Shillong deeply value peaceful coexistence and mutual respect with tribal communities,” the Forum said in its letter.

The Forum also acknowledged concerns raised by indigenous communities regarding illegal immigration and said that genuine non-tribal Muslims who have long been part of Meghalaya’s social fabric support lawful efforts to safeguard the rights and identity of indigenous people.

It further expressed concern over a recent public statement by leaders of the Hynniewtrep Youth Council objecting to the use of sacred expressions such as “Allahu Akbar”.

The phrase, meaning “God is the Greatest”, carries deep spiritual significance for Muslims and is used during daily prayers and religious observances, the organisation said, while also condemning the misuse of any religious expression in acts of violence.

The Forum urged the state government to ensure the protection of all places of worship and community institutions and to take steps to restore peace and normalcy in the affected areas.