Def Leppard ignites Shillong with electrifying India tour opener

Shillong turned into a roaring arena of classic rock as Def Leppard delivered a high-energy performance, marking the opening night of their India tour. The concert drew a packed crowd, underlining the city’s long-standing reputation as a hub for rock music in the country.

The evening opened with indie pop-rock act Trance Effect, whose energetic set quickly engaged the audience. Tracks such as ‘I’m On Your Side’, ‘More Love’ and ‘Clowns’ set the tone, blending contemporary sounds with strong rock influences and building momentum for the headline act.

As Def Leppard took the stage, the atmosphere shifted sharply. The band launched into a tightly executed set, combining powerful vocals, signature guitar work and polished stagecraft. Their performance moved seamlessly across decades of music, reflecting both consistency and crowd awareness.

Fan favourites including ‘Hysteria’, ‘Photograph’, ‘Rock of Ages’, ‘Animal’ and ‘Foolin’’ were met with loud sing-alongs. The set closed with ‘Pour Some Sugar on Me’, bringing the audience to its peak and ending the night on a high note.

Organisers said the turnout and audience response highlight the growing scale of live rock events in India. The show forms part of a broader trend of international acts touring the country to increasingly engaged audiences.

The Shillong concert was produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, which has been bringing global music acts to Indian cities. The tour will now move to Mumbai before concluding in Bengaluru, continuing what organisers describe as a strong run for live rock performances in the country.