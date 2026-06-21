Defence Minister Rajnath Singh joins troops in Shillong as armed forces mark Yoga Day nationwide

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh joined around 1,000 Indian Air Force and Army personnel at the Eastern Air Command headquarters in Shillong on June 21 as the armed forces marked the International Day of Yoga across the country, with celebrations spanning high-altitude border posts, deserts, coastal regions and naval platforms at sea.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Air Command Air Marshal Inderpal Singh Walia, and General Officer Commanding Headquarters 101 Area Lieutenant General Mohit Wadhwa also participated in the yoga session.

Addressing mediapersons after the event, Singh described yoga as a holistic science and a way of life that connects individuals with themselves, society and nature. He said the practice promotes mental clarity, emotional resilience and inner stability.

In a post on X, the Defence Minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts for transforming yoga into a global movement and said the practice reflected the strength of India's ancient traditions. He urged people to make yoga a part of their daily routine to build a healthy body and mind.

The nationwide observance saw military personnel perform yoga in a range of operational environments, from the Siachen Glacier and the Rann of Kutch to remote locations in the Northeast, underscoring the armed forces' focus on fitness, mental well-being and resilience.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan led Yoga Day celebrations at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, while Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi joined troops in Tezpur, Assam. Officials said his participation alongside soldiers in the eastern theatre reflected the Army's continued emphasis on physical readiness and operational preparedness.

Marking the 12th International Day of Yoga, this year's theme, 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', highlighted the role of yoga in promoting long-term health and well-being across all age groups.

The Army said soldiers carried out yoga sessions in diverse and challenging terrains, including high-altitude regions, deserts and forward locations. It described the observance as a reflection of the force's commitment to discipline, wellness and operational effectiveness.

In Delhi Cantonment, more than 3,500 participants attended a large-scale yoga session at the Cariappa Parade Ground. Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth joined serving personnel, veterans, NCC cadets, family members and civilians. Defence attaches from over 17 countries also participated.

Yoga events were organised across the Army's Northern, Western, Eastern, Southern, Central and South Western Commands.

The Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard held coordinated yoga sessions onboard ships and at shore establishments. The celebrations coincided with the commissioning of three indigenous frontline naval platforms, including stealth frigate INS Dunagiri, in Kolkata.

Coast Guard personnel stationed on several vessels and establishments across the country's coastline and island territories also participated. The central Coast Guard event was held at the Coast Guard Complex in Noida, where Director General Paramesh Sivamani addressed more than 1,000 personnel and family members.

The Indian Air Force organised yoga sessions across multiple commands, from Leh in the north to Car Nicobar in the south, and from Tawang in the east to Dwarka in the west, as part of a nationwide effort to promote physical fitness, mental resilience and holistic well-being among service personnel.