A SpiceJet flight enroute Delhi to Shillong was diverted to Patna after it faced a technical glitch on the morning of December 9. It however landed safely at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport, as per officials.

Alternative arrangements were being made for the 80 passengers and crew who were on board.

As per reports, the cockpit windshield of the flight encountered a crack after being hit by a bird, following which it had to make an emergency landing.

Speaking to PTI, Patna airport director Anchal Prakash said, "A Delhi-Shillong flight of SpiceJet (SEJ-2950) faced a technical issue, prompting its diversion to the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport here, where it landed safely at 8.52 am on Monday. Alternative arrangements are being made for the passengers."

In another incident, a Kochi-bound private carrier carrying 117 passengers and crew made an "emergency landing" in Chennai after a technical issue was detected mid-flight. The aircraft returned to Chennai, where it landed safely.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said, "SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Chennai to Kochi returned back to Chennai due to a technical issue on December 9, 2024. The aircraft landed safely, and passengers were deplaned."