Meghalaya, popularly known for its rainfall and moderate weather is currently facing a rainfall crisis due to the delay of monsoon rain.

However, Tourism Minister, Paul Lyngdoh informed that the tourist inflow into the State increases as people from Assam visit Meghalaya often to run away from the heat of the plains.

Speaking to reporters, Lyngdoh said, “We are not affected at all by the delayed monsoons because of the increase in temperature, in fact, people from Guwahati (Assam) visit Shillong more and more now to run away from the heat of the plains. So, to that extent, it has impacted us positively”.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Harijan Panchayat Committee accepts government's blueprint for relocation of Sweepers’ Colony

Shillong with an average temperature of 25-26 degrees daytime, will be more pleasant for people from the plain with 33-35 degrees weather.

“The only thing that has impacted us negatively is in the power sector but as a tourist destination, Meghalaya has gained because more and more people from the plains are coming to the hills,” he added.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the government will have to spend an additional Rs 300 crore to buy power if the present situation continues in the next 100 days.